Uddhav Thackeray hasn't received any proposal from BJP: Raut

  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:56 IST
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray hasn't received any proposal from the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Wednesday. Raut told reporters that if the BJP leaders are meeting Governor Koshyari on Thursday, his party was okay with the move.

"We met the Governor. Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting the Governor (to stake claim to form the government), then they should form the government as they are the single largest party," he said. "We have been saying that the BJP being the single largest party, should form the government," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray hasn't received any proposal from BJP, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

