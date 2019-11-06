Democrats to release impeachment testimony of top diplomat Taylor
The House committees leading the impeachment probe of Republican President Donald Trump will release a transcript on Wednesday of the deposition of Ambassador William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine whose statement was viewed as one of the most damaging to date.
Representative Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Taylor's deposition will be made public on Wednesday.
Also Read: Delhi govt asks committees to have cracker and plastic-free Chhath Puja
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- committees
- Donald Trump
- House
- Republican
- Ukraine
- US
- Democratic
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Eduardo Bolsonaro takes over as PSL lower house whip
UPDATE 7-Trump exhorts Republicans to 'get tougher' against impeachment inquiry
Trump to celebrate Diwali at White House on Thursday
Key Republican U.S. senator: Turkey must bear cost for Syria action
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's G7 and trade adviser Kelly Ann Shaw to leave White House -officials