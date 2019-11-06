Democrats to release impeachment testimony of top diplomat Taylor

The House committees leading the impeachment probe of Republican President Donald Trump will release a transcript on Wednesday of the deposition of Ambassador William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine whose statement was viewed as one of the most damaging to date.

Representative Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Taylor's deposition will be made public on Wednesday.

