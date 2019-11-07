Modi greets UAE president on his re-election
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected as President of the United Arab Emirates.
"I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to further grow and deepen," Modi tweeted.
The UAE Supreme Council re-elected Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the UAE President for a fourth five-year term on Thursday.
