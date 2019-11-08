International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP pushing Maharashtra towards President's rule: NCP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 11:51 IST
BJP pushing Maharashtra towards President's rule: NCP
Image Credit: Wikipedia

With government formation not happening in Maharashtra yet, the NCP on Friday accused the BJP of pushing the state towards President's rule and wanting to run it through Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA constituent's chief Amit Shah. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also said the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this "insult" of the state.

He added history shows the state doesn't bow before the "throne of Delhi". The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the October 21 Assembly polls winning 105 seats, and its ally Shiv Sena, distant second largest with 56 seats, have not staked claim to form a government together or separately till now.

The two parties, which contested the election under the aegis of 'Mahayuti', are bickering over sharing chief ministerial post since October 24, when the poll results were out. "The BJP wants to run Maharashtra through Modi and Shah from Delhi by pushing the state towards President's rule.

People will not tolerate this insult of Maharashtra. "It has been a history that Maharashtra doesn't bow before the throne of Delhi. Jai Maharashtra," Malik tweeted.

The NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively, in the election to the 288-member assembly where the majority mark is 145..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sharks escape with narrow win over Wild

Logan Couture had a goal and three assists as the San Jose Sharks grabbed a four-goal lead then held on to defeat the visiting Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Thursday night. Tomas Hertl added a goal and two assists and Marcus Sorensen, Timo Meier an...

Taking steps to protect interests of employees: Air India chief on divestment jitters

Air India chief Ashwani Lohani has told the airlines staff that the management shares their concerns and is taking necessary steps to protect their interests, even as the employees unions are planning to protest against the governments disi...

France reopens contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Nov 8 AP France has reopened a contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem after several aborted attempts. The French Consulate General reopened the Tomb of the Kings one of Jerusalems most magnificent ancient tombs to the public l...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease from 6-mth highs on U.S.-China trade angst

Asian stocks retreated from six-month highs on Friday as conflicting signals from China and the United States on progress made in trade talks deflated market hopes of a near term truce to end their damaging tariff war.In a sign of the anxie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019