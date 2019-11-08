International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP trashes horse-trading charges in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 13:34 IST
BJP trashes horse-trading charges in Maharashtra
BJP Image Credit: ANI

The BJP in Maharashtra on Friday strongly refuted allegations that it was engaging in horse-trading and offering money to MLAs of other parties to switch sides. State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said such a practice is not part of the party's culture.

His assertion came after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged sums of "Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore" were being offered to MLAs to switch sides in Maharashtra, where the formation of a new government is in limbo due to fighting between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over sharing of power. When contacted, Upadhye told PTI, "There is no question of the BJP going for horse-trading as it is not our culture." There have been allegations of BJP leaders, through intermediaries, making "offers" to newly-elected Congress MLAs to switch sides.

Upadhye termed such allegations as baseless. Commenting on Wadettiwar's allegation of party's Igatpuri (Nashik district) legislator being offered a hefty Rs 50 crore, Upadhye said it shows the frustration of the country's oldest party.

"The Congress some decades back had won more than 200 seats. In the last few elections, the party has not been able to perform well and this time it could not even win 50 seats. "It is their frustration that is pushing them to make baseless allegations," the BJP spokesman said.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena will "soon" stake claim to form a government, he maintained when asked about the fortnight-long deadlock between the saffron allies over sharing power. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the October 21 Assembly polls winning 105 seats, and its ally Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats, have not staked claim to form a government together or separately till now.

The two parties are bickering over sharing chief ministerial post since October 24, when the poll results were declared. The NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively, in the election to the 288-member assembly where the majority mark is 145.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Tis Hazari clashes: NCW seeks immediate probe into attack on woman police officer

The National Commission for Women NCW on Friday sought an immediate probe into the alleged attack on a senior woman police officer during the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes last week. In the violence on Saturday, at least 20 Delhi Police ...

Russia thwarts activities of ISIS supporters in Dagestan

Moscow Russia, Nov 8 SputnikANI The Russian Federal Security Service FSB has thwarted, in cooperation with other agencies, the activity of a cell of supporters of the Islamic State ISIS terrorist group who had gathered at least 10 million r...

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Meadowhall Interchange in north-east Sheffield has been evacuated on Friday due to flooding and the services have been closed, according to local media. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place, mostly in the north of England, with the ...

European shares dip as trade-fueled rally loses steam

European shares opened lower on Friday, halting a week-long rally after mixed signals on U.S.-China trade left investors uncertain on whether the two sides are really getting close to signing a deal.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019