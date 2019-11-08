International Development News
Shiv Sena is 100 pc responsible for calling off talks: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Shiv Sena was responsible for calling off the talks for the government formation in the state after the Assembly poll results were out and claimed the BJP never indulges in horse-trading.

Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

"Some people are alleging the BJP is indulging in horse-trading of MLAs. BJP does not do such things. They should stop giving such statements for publicity. I ask them to come to me if there is any such thing. BJP never forms the government by breaking any party. We don't need more MLAs. The BJP will form a strong government," said Fadnavis, whom Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has appointed Maharashtra's acting chief minister. He further said the Shiv Sena and the BJP came together because both the parties share Hindutva ideology.

"I had earlier said that there are some differences between us. We want to be together by keeping differences at bay. During the alliance, we told them that they should stop giving statements against the BJP," said Fadnavis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

