BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya congratulates countrymen on

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday lauded the Supreme Court for delivering a historic judgement on Ayodhya case and said people should follow the legacy of Lord Ram by spreading the message of love. He also congratulated the countrymen on Ayodhya verdict.

"The apex court through this verdict has increased the prestige of the country's judicial system across the globe. We countrymen should also follow the legacy of Lord Ram by spreading the message of mutual love and create an environment to enhance the honour of the country in the world," Vijayvargiya said in a tweet in hindi. The Supreme Court in a unanimous judgement on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation..

