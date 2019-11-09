BJP MLA demands Owaisi's arrest for remarks on Ayodhya
BJP MLA demands Owaisi's arrest for remarks on Ayodhya judgement Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI): Welcoming the Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya issue, BJP legislator from the city Raja Singh on Saturday demanded the arrest of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks on the judgement. Owaisi on Saturday said the verdict is "a victory of faith over facts" and suggested rejection of the alternative five-acre plot given for construction of a mosque.
#Owaisi is creating a atmosphere of fear with his statement. People of both the communities have accepted the #RamMandirVerdict given by Hon'ble Supreme Court.
We don't want peace of #Hyderabad or any other city is disturbed. Request @HMOIndia Sri @AmitShah Ji to #ArrestOwaisi, Raja Singh tweeted..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
