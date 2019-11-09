International Development News
Ayodhya verdict puts closure to old dispute: Ram Vilas Paswan

BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan asserted on Saturday that the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue has put a closure to the dispute that had lingered for more than a century. "The Supreme Court has given a very clear and unanimous verdict. Sentiments of all parties have been respected in this unanimous judgment. It has put a closure to the dispute that has lingered for centuries," the Lok Janshakti Party leader said.

"The entire nation respects this historic verdict. Thanks to the Supreme Court," Paswan said. His son Chirag Paswan, who recently took over the position of the party's president from him, said the judgment has done justice to all sides in the dispute with sensitivity.

"Now there is no other issue in the country than development. The country will move forward by debating development issues and people will get new opportunities of employment," he added. In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

