Maha Governor asks BJP to `indicate willingness' to form govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:01 IST
Maha Governor asks BJP to `indicate willingness' to form govt

Following the 15-day-long impasse, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday evening asked the BJP, the single largest party in the state, to "indicate willingness and ability" to form government. Sources close to acting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is leader of state BJP's legislature wing, confirmed that Fadnavis had received the letter from the Governor.

The BJP won 105 seats in the October 21 elections, while the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly is 145. Its ally Shiv Sena has won 56 seats, but the two parties are bickering over chief minister's post.

According to Raj Bhavan statement, the governor asked Fadnavis to "indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government". As no party had come forward to form the government, the governor decided to explore the possibility of formation of government on Saturday, the Raj Bhavan statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Latest News

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN32 KARTARPUR-PAK-LDALL IMRANEnsuring justice to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India, Pak Imran Kartarpur Pakistan Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration ceremony of ...

Punjab: Govt dedicates November edition of its magazines to 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev

The Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its official magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nan...

Saudi Aramco targets sale of 0.5% of oil firm to retail investors in IPO -sources

Saudi Aramco is looking to sell up to 0.5 of the state oil giant to retail investors in its planned initial public offering IPO, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.The Saudi oil group has not yet revealed the size of its pl...

Hyderabad peaceful post SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute, say police

Hyderabad Police on Saturday said the city has been completely peaceful without a single incident being reported over the SC verdict on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad...
