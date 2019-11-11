International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP keeps close watch as Sena races against time to form govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:57 IST
BJP keeps close watch as Sena races against time to form govt

A day after it declined to form a government in Maharashtra for want of numbers, the BJP is keenly following Monday's political developments which saw its estranged ally Shiv Sena racing against time to enlist support of the NCP and the Congress. The clock is ticking for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party which has time till 7:30 pm to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to form government, as directed by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

As the Sena has limited options, the BJP held a couple of rounds of meetings on its political strategy which would be largely dependent upon the outcome of the meeting of Sena leaders with the governor. Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the party would comment on the political developments, if required, only after 7:30 pm, the deadline given by the governor to the Sena.

"We are closely following the developments regarding a possible Sena-NCP alliance. The deadline to stake claim for government formation is 7.30 pm. We will wait till then and if required speak over the issue," he said. On Sunday, the BJP, which is the single largest party in the 288-member Assembly, declined to form government after its ally Shiv Sena refused to join it.

The governor then invited the Sena, the second largest bloc in the House with 56 newly-elected members, to stake claim. The development prompted the Sena to reach out to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress, which collectively have 98 MLAs. The halfway mark is 145.

On Monday, the lone Sena minister in Narendra Modi cabinet, Arvind Sawant, announced his resignation, a pre-condition set by the NCP. Thackeray then met Pawar in Mumbai and is learnt to have requested him to support the saffron party in forming a non-BJP government.

However, the Congress seems to be in double mind on backing the Sena given their diametrically opposite ideological positions on many issues. The senior leadership of the Congress deliberated on the political situation in Maharashtra at a meeting of its working committee in Delhi and an announcement is likely any moment.

Another BJP leader Vinod Tawde said his party is holding a meeting of its core committee in evening. "I don't want to comment on the stand of the Sena. We are holding a core committee meeting. We will make our stand clear," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

JNU students attending convocation say last day 'ruined' due to protests

Many students who got their degrees at the third convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru University were left disheartened on Monday owing to the protests over fee hike as they felt their last day as a JNU student was ruined. There wer...

Expedite pending cases relating to SC & S T: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that pending cases relating to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe need to be expedited and the law department should appoint special public prosecutors in different special courts for th...

Maharashtra governor refused to grant more time to the

Maharashtra governor refused to grant more time to theSena to stake claim to form government Aaditya....

UPDATE 3-Turkey starts repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey said on Monday it had deported two captives from Islamic State -- a German and an American -- beginning a programme to repatriate detainees that has caused friction with its NATO allies since it launched an offensive in northern Syri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019