Goa BJP to get new chief by Dec 15: CM Sawant

The Goa BJP will elect a new state unit president by December 15, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar is the current state unit chief and has been on the post for two terms since 2012.

Sawant on Monday evening chaired a meeting of party MLAs and office bearers to finalise its organisational election process. Speaking to reporters post the meeting, Sawant said, "The BJP has to elect its new state president by December 15.

Before that booth and district level elections have to take place. Booth and mandal presidents will be appointed by December 10." PTI COR RPS BNM BNM.

