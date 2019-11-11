Rajasthan civic body polls: BJP to highlight 'failures' of Gehlot govt

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday said the party will highlight the "failures" of the Gehlot government, propagate work of the Modi government and raise local issues in the upcoming civic body elections in the state. He exuded confidence that the BJP will take a lead over the rival party in the election.

On Monday, a meeting of the Organisation Composition Review Committee was held at the state office of the BJP. The meeting, chaired by Poonia, discussed the progress of the organizational election campaign. Poonia said the BJP has already started preparations for the civic elections.

Booth management, selection of candidates through coordination committee, Nukkad Sabha, door-to-door public relations is being done, the state BJP chief said. He said, "We will go before the public with the achievements of the central government, the failure of the state government and local issues of civic elections and with the promise of development."

Elections in 49 municipal bodies of the state are to be held this month.

