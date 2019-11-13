Congress sets up 5-member committee for talks on Common Minimum Programme with NCP

Congress on Wednesday set up a committee of state leaders for talks on Common Minimum Programme with its ally Nationalist Congress Party, a day after President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra, (NCP). Congress leaders including Prithviraj Chauhan, Ashok Chavan, Manikrao Thakre, Balasahab Thorat and Vijay Vedatiwar are part of the committee.

Maharashtra came under President's rule on Tuesday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification. The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state with BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP unable to form government in the state. (ANI)

