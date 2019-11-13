BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi slams CM Kejriwal over rising Delhi air pollution

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi slammed the Arvind Kejriwal led government in Delhi for re-introducing odd-even scheme in the capital and spending money for its advertisement to make it popular. "Delhi government is only busy making advertisements and spending money on advertisements. They have not done anything for combating air pollution."

"The major cause of air pollution is the increasing number of vehicles on roads in Delhi," she added. Another BJP leader Vijay Goel also criticized the Delhi Chief Minister for not doing enough to combat air pollution in the capital and added that scheme was introduced for "vote bank politics" as the assembly elections are nearing.

The odd-even scheme is an attempt by the Delhi government to reduce traffic on the streets. It has been implemented until November 15. This road rationing scheme prohibits plying of cars based on the last digit of their registration numbers - vehicles with even digits are only allowed to ply on even days, and vehicles with odd numbers on odd days. (ANI)

