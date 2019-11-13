Not totally happy, says Kumaraswamy on SC verdict in MLAs disqualification case

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's verdict in the disqualified MLAs case. "I request that constitutional bodies have to take hard steps to save the democratic system. They have to ensure that those things do not occur again in the future. Some political leaders for their personal gains are misusing our constitutional institutions. I am not totally happy with this," he told ANI when asked to comment on the Supreme Court ruling which upheld the decision of K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and allowed the law makers to contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

When asked if his party JDS will support BJP, Kumaraswamy said: "I have not promised anybody to protect their parties. My party is there. My top priority is to strengthen it. Why I have to support or safeguard any other party? What is a necessity? Both national parties always blame regional parties whatever be their fault. In this political system, they always want to blame the other side. Don't play with regional parties." The former chief minister also hit out at Congress leader Siddaramaiah saying that he requested Rahul Gandhi to announce that JDS is "B team" of the BJP.

"Personally, I have no intention to compromise with any party. It is not necessary for me... Why I have to compromise with BJP? What is their contribution to Karnataka? During General elections through, Siddaramaiah requested Rahul Gandhi to announce that JDS is BJP's B team. He wanted to play the same card again. Now, this is not going to work out," he replied to a question on Siddaramaih's allegations that might support BJP in the future. The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government, led by Kumaraswamy fell in July this year following a series of resignations from MLAs paving way for the BJP which was the single largest party to form the government in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, the Apex Court upheld the decision K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state. The rebel legislators were disqualified by the then speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in July under the anti-defection law after they tendered their resignation.

They were also barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is slated to end in 2023. The move marked the end of Congress-JD (S) coalition government, paving way for BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state.

The disgruntled MLAs then moved the apex court challenging their disqualification. They sought quashing of the order passed by the speaker and prohibition imposed on them to contest elections. The matter was reserved by the court on October 25. The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5 since the poll body had withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court. (ANI)

