With Maha under Prez rule, GAD asks for files

A day after President's Rule came into force in Maharashtra, the ministries have been ordered to hand over possessions to the General Administrative Department (GAD) by Wednesday evening. The GAD order is applicable to all ministries, OSDs (Officers on Special Duty) working for ministers, personal secretaries, and personal assistants.

They are directed to submit telephone bills and return identity cards issued to them to the GAD, the order stated. They are told to return official files, confidential documents, office stationery, furniture, etc.

The Central Rule came into force on Tuesday evening, 19 days after the fractured mandate in the state assembly polls failed to elect a clear winner. The BJP, which won maximum of 105 seats in the 288-member House, declined to stake the claim to form the government, as its alliance partner Shiv Sena (56) refused to lend support.

The third-largest party NCP (54) too couldn't muster requisite numbers. Its ally Congress has 44 members.

