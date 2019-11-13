International Development News
Development News Edition

AAP leaders, MLAs to observe Dhoka Diwas against BJP's promise of regularising unauthorised colonies

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:59 IST
AAP leaders, MLAs to observe Dhoka Diwas against BJP's promise of regularising unauthorised colonies
Aam Aadmi Party Image Credit: ANI

Senior AAP leaders and party MLAs will observe 'Dhoka Diwas' on Saturday to protest against BJP's "false promise" to regularise unauthorized colonies. Calling BJP's announcement to regularise unauthorized colonies an "election gimmick", senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the BJP's intentions are "not genuine".

"To tell people about how they are being cheated by the BJP, we will observe a Dhoka Diwas on Saturday. Our senior leaders, party MLAs will also join in to tell people living in unauthorized colonies how the BJP is cheating them and regularising unauthorized colonies is a false promise," he told reporters. Rai said they will raise the message of "BJP walon dhoka nahi, registry do" (BJP give us registry, not betrayal).

In October, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorized colonies in Delhi. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said the Centre would also bring a bill in the Winter Session of Parliament to give relief to the residents of unauthorized colonies in the national capital.

The move has come ahead of assembly polls in Delhi, to be held early next year. The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorized colonies spread over 175 square km inhabited by people from lower-income groups, Puri said last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

No Scottish referendum in first term if Labour wins -Corbyn

A Labour government would not grant a referendum on Scottish independence in the first term if it is elected, leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday. Scottish nationalists led by Nicola Sturgeon have suggested they could support a progressi...

Kremlin sees "positive dynamic" in work on four-way Ukraine summit

The Kremlin said on Wednesday there was a positive dynamic in preparations to hold a four-way international summit on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.A breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kiev on Oct. 1 appeared to open the way for the...

BJP calls for probe into rising terrorism in J-K's Kishtwar

The BJP on Wednesday called for a thorough probe into rising cases of terrorism in communally-sensitive Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district that was declared terror-free over a decade ago. The district witnessed four killings, including th...

At least five Yemeni soldiers killed by Houthi missile in Marib military base

Houthi militants fired a missile at the Saudi-led military coalitions heaquarters in the city of Marib on Wednesday during a visit by the Yemeni defense minister, killing at least five soldiers, local officials said. The base is the main mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019