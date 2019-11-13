International Development News
Development News Edition

Anyone can approach Maharashtra Guv if they have majority, opposition creating meaningless ruckus over President's Rule: Amit Shah

BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the opposition parties, saying their effort to raise a ruckus over the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra was 'a meaningless exercise to gain public sympathy' and anyone can still approach the Governor if they have a majority to form the government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:45 IST
Anyone can approach Maharashtra Guv if they have majority, opposition creating meaningless ruckus over President's Rule: Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah . Image Credit: ANI

By Smita Prakash BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the opposition parties, saying their effort to raise a ruckus over the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra was 'a meaningless exercise to gain public sympathy' and anyone can still approach the Governor if they have a majority to form the government.

Speaking to Smita Prakash, Editor, Asian News International in an exclusive interview, Shah also rejected the accusations that the BJP has betrayed the Shiv Sena. "We were ready to form the government with the Shiv Sena. But there were certain things of Shiv Sena we could not have agreed," he said.

This is Shah's first interview since Maharashtra's results were out on October 24. The subsequent political uncertainty over the government formation snowballed into a major crisis, which ultimately resulted in the imposition of President's Rule in the state. Shah said that during the campaign for Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Devendra Fadnavis will continue to be the Chief Minister if BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is elected back to power.

"Nobody contradicted it. Now some mew conditions have come up. We have reservations on this and the party will take a decision at an appropriate time," he said. "I only want to say that the ruckus over the President's Rule is a meaningless exercise to gain public sympathy and nothing else," he said.

Shah also took a dig at the Congress over its allegations that the President's Rule was imposed in a hurry and its ally NCP was not given enough time to show the majority. "Probably they do not ask their allies," he said.

Shah said that between 11.30 am and 12 noon on Tuesday, the NCP expressed its inability to form the government by writing a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that they cannot form government till the time given of 8.30 pm. "After that, there was no point of the President waiting till 8.30 pm," he said.

Asked if more time was given for the government formation in Goa and Arunachal Pradesh, he said nowhere more time was given. He said political parties in Maharashtra had eighteen days after the declaration of results to show that they have a majority.

"After the assembly notification, the Governor waited for 18 days," he said, adding that no party or parties came forward to stake the claim to form the government. "Any party could have approached the Governor. The time to give invitation came after the term of assembly ended (on November 9)," he said.

He said the Governor has to take action after the term of assembly ends and he asked different parties. "Once assembly is notified, any party or alliance can go to the Governor. What the Governor could have done. Everyone has been given time," he said.

"Even today if someone has a majority, they can contact the Governor and stake the claim," he said. The Home Minister said the Assembly has not been dissolved but kept in suspended animation.

He said allegations could have been made if the assembly was dissolved. The BJP and the Shiv Sena got an absolute majority in Maharashtra assembly polls but could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing.

The Shiv Sena had insisted on having the Chief Minister's post for two-and-half-year but the BJP said there was no such agreement. BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats followed by Shiv Sena with 56. NCP won 54 seats and Congress 44. Congress and NCP fought the polls in an alliance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SC extends ban on felling trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony for Metro car shed project

The Supreme Court Friday extended the interim order by which it had stayed further cutting of trees in Mumbais Aarey colony for setting up the Metro car shed. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said it will hear the matter at ...

Judge me on my work, not propaganda or false narrative: Gambhir

Under attack for not attending a key parliamentary panel meeting on air pollution on Friday, BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir said he should be judged by his work and not by propaganda or false narrative. The East Delhi MP said he has been takin...

Bangladesh cricket needs cultural shift like Indian team: Domingo

Bangladesh cricket needs a paradigm shift in culture just like the current Indian team which can now rely on its pacers to win Test matches even at home, said coach Russell Domingo as his side stares at a heavy defeat in the first Test. Dom...

Tunisia's Ennahda names Habib Jemli as choice for PM

Tunisias moderate Islamist Ennahda party, which came first in last months parliamentary election, has chosen Habib Jemli as its choice for prime minister, party spokesman Imed Khemiri told Reuters.Jemli, 60, a former junior agriculture mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019