North Korea issues warning over US-South Korea drills

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pyongyang
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:42 IST
North Korea issues warning over US-South Korea drills
North Korea's supreme decision-making body lashed out Wednesday at planned US-South Korean military drills and warned that the United States will face a "bigger threat and harsh suffering" if it ignores North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's end-of-year deadline to salvage nuclear talks. In a statement carried by state media, an unidentified spokesperson for the North's State Affairs Commission said the drills would violate agreements between Kim and President Donald Trump on improving bilateral relations and compel North Korea to raise its war readiness.

Kim is chairman of the commission, which he established in 2016 following years of effort to consolidate his power and centralize governance. The statement is North Korea's latest expression of displeasure over the military drills and the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with Washington. The talks have stalled over disagreements on disarmament steps and sanctions relief.

North Korea has also ramped up its missile tests in recent months and experts say it is likely to continue weapons displays to pressure Washington as Kim's deadline nears for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal. The spokesperson said annual U.S.-South Korea military drills are continuing to cause a "vicious cycle" in relations between the U.S. and North Korea.

"The United States must show self-restraint and refrain from careless actions at a sensitive time when the joint exercises can send the political situation of the Korean Peninsula back to square one," the statement said. "If the current flow in the political situation doesn't change, the United States will soon face a bigger threat and harsh suffering that will force them to acknowledge their mistake."

Last week, senior North Korean diplomat Kwon Jong Gun said a joint aerial exercise planned by the U.S. and South Korea in the coming weeks amounted to "throwing a wet blanket over the spark" of nuclear negotiations that are "on the verge of extinction." Kwon said North Korea's patience was nearing its limit and that it will "never remain an onlooker" to "reckless military moves." Since the start of the nuclear talks last year, the United States and South Korea have canceled or scaled back their regular military drills to create space for diplomacy. But North Korea says the smaller drills are still a rehearsal for an invasion and have reacted strongly to the exercises during stalemates in the negotiations.

The talks have faltered since the collapse of a February summit between Trump and Kim in Vietnam, where the Americans rejected North Korea's demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for the partial surrendering of its nuclear capabilities. North Korea responded with intensified testing activity and Kim said he would "wait with patience until the end of the year for the United States to come up with a courageous decision." Kim has also said that North Korea would seek a "new way" if the United States persists with sanctions and pressure.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sudan's bourse maps out expansion plans amid uncertainty

In the small basement of a two-storey building next to Khartoums central bus station, around 40 smartly dressed men and women gather around terminals for an hour a day with one eye on the future of Sudans fledgling financial market. The sto...

UPDATE 1-'Plan B': Pakistan anti-government protesters leave capital to block roads countrywide

Anti-government protesters in Pakistan called off a two-week sit-in on the capitals main highway on Wednesday, but began what they called a Plan B aimed at crippling the countrys roads and ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan. The protests, le...

FACTBOX-Quotes and reaction to the Trump impeachment hearing

Wednesday marked a new and unparalleled chapter in Donald Trumps tumultuous presidency, as a Democratic-led impeachment probe in the U.S. Congress went public with televised hearings into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine.The f...

Man arrested for abducting 22-year-old from Rohini

One person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man after abducting him from Rohini on Wednesday, police said. The arrested, Kasim, was found involved in six other cases, they said, adding that the victim, Sunny, is undergoing ...
