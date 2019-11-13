I apologise to farmers who were hurt by viral video: AIMIM leader Farooq Shabdi

In the wake of a viral video of AIMIM leader Farooq Shabdi being showered with currency notes at an Eid event here, Shabdi apologized for the incident. "I know that today the condition of farmers in the state is bad and we should support them. If anyone was hurt by this viral video, I apologise to all of them as it was not done intentionally" Farooq said.

The AIMIM leader said the incident took place at a qawwali event organised at Solapur's Aasar ground on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad. "I didn't shower money nor was I carrying any bundle of money with me. It was done by people who love me as I was invited as a chief guest for the event," he said.

During the recent assembly election in Maharashtra Farooq contested and lost from Solapur City Central. (ANI)

