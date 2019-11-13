International Development News
BJP reaches out to residents of unauthorised colonies, blames AAP and Congress for their plight

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:01 IST
Delhi BJP leaders and MPs visited unauthorised colonies on Wednesday as part of a mega outreach and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to give ownership rights to the residents when other parties only played politics on the issue. "The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party betrayed the people of unauthorised colonies. The AAP came to power by taking advantage of this issue but left the residents if these colonies in hellish conditions after forming government in Delhi," BJP national vice president and Delhi unit incharge Shyam Jaju said at a public meeting in Deoli.

"Other parties only played politics on this issue but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now conferred ownership rights to the people of unauthorised colonies," Jaju said. The Union Cabinet last month decided to give ownership rights to residents in over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The prime minister has said a law will be enacted for this in the Winter Session of Parliament.

With assembly elections in Delhi inching closer, the BJP and the ruling AAP in Delhi have been vying for credit on regularisation of unauthorised colonies. The polls are due early next year. Calling BJP's announcement to give ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies an "election gimmick", Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said the BJP's intentions are "not genuine".

The AAP has announced it will hold 'Dhokha Divas' on Saturday against the "false promise" of the BJP to regularise unauthorised colonies. But BJP national vice president Dushyant Gautam charged at a public meeting in Om Vihar that 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies were paying taxes to the Delhi government but they were "misled" by Congress and AAP on regularisation issue.

Addressing a gathering in Kishan Vihar, BJP's Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said lives of lakhs of people in unauthorised colonies have changed because of the Pradhan Mantri Uday Yojna. "Under this scheme, they have been conferred the ownership rights on their houses to which they were entitled. Congress party was responsible for this injustice which betrayed the people of Delhi for 15 years and now the Aam Aadmi Party is misleading them for the last five years," he said.

BJP's Lok Sabha MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Gautam Gambhir, Hansraj Hans, and other senior leaders attended meetings in different parts of the city. Meanwhile, BJP working president JP Nadda chaired a meeting with party's general secretaries in which they took stock of political situation over a host of issues, including developments in Maharashtra and Haryana, and coming polls in Jharkhand and Delhi, said a senior party leader.

Nadda also held a meeting with Delhi BJP MPs and party's in-charges for assembly polls and the city unit affairs.

