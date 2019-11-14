Trump says 'wonderful and very productive meeting' with Erdogan
President Donald Trump said he had a "wonderful and very productive meeting" at the White House on Wednesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Speaking at a news conference with Erdogan, Trump said he hoped the two countries would be able to resolve their differences over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile systems.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- White House
- Ankara