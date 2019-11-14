International Development News
Development News Edition

Rahul must apologise for misleading country on Rafale deal: Nadda

Coming down heavily on Congress leader after the Supreme Court dismissed all review petitions in the Rafale case, BJP working president JP Nadda said on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi should offer apologies to the nation for misleading the people about the jet deal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:01 IST
Rahul must apologise for misleading country on Rafale deal: Nadda
JP Nadda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Coming down heavily on Congress leader after the Supreme Court dismissed all review petitions in the Rafale case, BJP working president JP Nadda said on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi should offer apologies to the nation for misleading the people about the jet deal. "Supreme Court has dismissed Review Petition on Rafale. SC says that Rahul Gandhi should not have made political comments without reading the full order. He needs to be more careful in future. We do not want to continue proceedings any further, "Nadda tweeted.

He also took a jibe at Gandhi's foreign visits and tweeted: "From Road to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and his party tried hard to mislead the country on this issue but Truth Prevailed. I wish Rahul Gandhi would be in the country and should make apologies to the nation." The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case passed on December 14, 2018, upholding the 36 Rafale jets deal.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France. Meanwhile, the apex court closed the contempt petition filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.

The Supreme Court accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for wrongly attributing his infamous "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opined that a person holding a place of importance in political spectrum should have been more careful. "Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in the future. It was unfortunate," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said in their verdict. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Death toll in Australia bushfires rises to four

The death toll from devastating bushfires in eastern Australia has risen to four after a mans body was discovered in a scorched area of bushland, police said Thursday. Three others have perished in bushfires in New South Wales, the state wo...

Boeing drops automation system used to build 777 jets

Boeing Co has abandoned a key automation system used to make fuselage sections for its 777 jetliners amid reports of reliability issues, and will instead partially switch back to mechanics, the planemaker said on Thursday. The company began...

UPDATE 2-China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal

China and the United States are holding in-depth discussions on a first phase trade agreement, and canceling tariffs is an important condition for reaching a deal, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. The degree of tariff cancell...

Omaxe Q2 profit falls 61 pc to Rs 4.25 crore

Realty firm Omaxe has reported a 61 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4.25 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year on lower-income. Its net profit stood at Rs 10.85 crore in the year-ago period, the company said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019