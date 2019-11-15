Putin: Russia welcomes troop disengagement in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow welcomed the disengagement of Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists at two flash points in eastern Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters at a BRICS summit in Brazil, Putin said he did not currently have plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before a four-way international summit on Ukraine.
A breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kiev on Oct. 1 appeared to open the way for the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France to hold the first four-way summit on the conflict in three years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
