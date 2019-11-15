BJP demands Rahul Gandhi should apologise to PM Modi for Rafale deal comments

BJP held a protest outside the AICC office on Friday demanding that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "baseless allegations" related to the Rafale deal. "The country has got a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who has tackled all problems being faced by the country. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Prime Minister on the Rafale issue. Rahul Gandhi has shamed the entire nation through his baseless allegations on the prime minister," Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi chief told reporters here.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday reiterated Congress' demand of an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. "Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into an investigation of the Rafale scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest," tweeted Rahul, who made Rafale deal an issue in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The former Congress party president also put out a copy of Justice Joseph's order in the case, which said an FIR must be registered on the petitioners' complaint to "disclose cognizable offences" in the deal. The apex court passed an order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by NDA government. (ANI)

