BJP holds protests seeking Rahul's apology

The BJP on Saturday held country-wide protests against the Congress, demanding an apology from its leader Rahul Gandhi in the wake of the Supreme Court's clean chit to the Modi government on the Rafale deal. The BJP said, in a statement, that its workers held protests in district headquarters across the country, with its national general secretary Arun Singh leading the stir in Bhubaneswar, Maharashtra party chief Chandrakant Patil in Mumbai and Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal in Patna, among other places.

It also organised demonstrations in Lucknow, Chandigarh, Shimla, Jaipur, Varanasi and Thiruvananthapuram, the statement said. The BJP has also referred to the Supreme Court's decision to let off Gandhi in a contempt case for attributing false remarks to it after he tendered an apology. The party demanded that he also offer an apology to the country.

