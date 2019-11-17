Sri Lanka election body declares Rajapaksa winner of presidential poll

Sri Lanka's election commission declared former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the winner of the presidential election on Sunday.

Rajapaksa won 52.25% of the votes, while his main rival and government minister Sajith Premadasa received 41.99%, the election commission said.

Premadasa has already conceded defeat.

