White House indicates support for stop-gap bill to avoid gov't shutdown -McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said the Trump administration has voiced its support for legislation providing temporary funds for an array of federal offices through Dec. 20 to avert agency shutdowns at the end of this week.

McConnell, a Republican, predicted such a bill would pass the Senate "and the White House has indicated President Trump would sign it" into law.

