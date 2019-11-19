UPDATE 1-Trump was not treated for any urgent health issues in Saturday's exam -physician

U.S. President Donald Trump's health examination on Saturday was "routine" and he was not treated for any urgent or acute issues, his physician said in a statement on Monday.

Trump's unexpected trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center triggered questions on social media since it came months before the president's annual physical has been carried out in the past. "Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues," U.S. Navy Commander Sean Conley, Trump's doctor, said in a memo released by the White House.

"Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations," Conley said. The exam was a "routine, planned interim checkup as part of the regular, primary preventative care he receives throughout the year", Conley said.

"Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record." He said Trump's total cholesterol is now 165, with an HDL of 70, and LDL of 84 and a non-HDL of 95, all of which are considered healthy levels, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

"Everything very good (great!)," Trump said in a tweet on Sunday about the results. "Will complete next year."

