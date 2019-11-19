International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong dominates Rajasthan urban bodies; wins 961 wards, BJP gets 737

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:57 IST
Cong dominates Rajasthan urban bodies; wins 961 wards, BJP gets 737

The ruling Congress won over 961 wards, leaving the BJP trailing with 737 places in the elections to the urban local bodies held last week. The results declared Tuesday showed that the party dominated most of the 49 civic bodies which went to the polls on Saturday.

The Congress won nearly half of the 2,105 wards in the contest in the first local elections held in the state after the party came to power in Rajasthan last December. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the results were as expected.

“It is a matter of happiness that people have given a mandate considering the performance of the government," he told reporters even before all the results were out. According to the state election department, the Bahujan Samaj Party won 16 wards, the CPI(M) got three and the Nationalist Congress Party two

Gehlot said the state government will not spare any effort while working for the people. Forty-nine urban local bodies in 24 out of Rajasthan’s 33 districts went to the polls on Saturday. These included three municipal corporations, 18 nagar parishads and 28 nagar palikas.

Altogether of 71.53 per cent of the registered voters exercised their franchise. There were 7,942 contestants, including 2,832 women. Elections to the posts of chairmen and deputy chairmen of the local bodies will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

CSB Bank IPO price band set at Rs 193-195, to raise Rs 410 cr

Kerala-based CSB Bank formerly Catholic Syrian Bank on Tuesday announced a public issue of shares to comply with RBI mandate to list, in which stock of up to Rs 410 crore will be sold. The offer involves a fresh issue of shares of face valu...

No NMR service from November 20-24 due to weather conditions

The Nilgiri Mountain Rail NMR service from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam stands cancelled from November 20 to 24 due to weather conditions. The entire Nilgiris district, a hilly area, has been experiencing moderate-to-heavy rains for the ...

Quantela Works With Cisco to Launch Outcome-based Project Financing for Smart City Projects

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 19, 2019 PRNewswire -- Quantela Inc. and Cisco have developed a unique, market disruptive Outcome-based Project Financing Model that will be launched in the Smart City Expo World Congress happening in Barcelona from ...

LG Murmu okays alignment construction of western foreshore road along Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has approved the alignment construction of 3.2-km western foreshore road along the scenic Dal Lake in Srinagar, an official spokesman said on Tuesday. The LG also directed the autho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019