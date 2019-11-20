UK PM Johnson promises Brexit by Jan. 31, trade deal by end of 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Tuesday to take Britain out of the European Union by Jan. 31 and that he would secure a new trade deal with the bloc by the end of 2020.
"We certainly will come out on January the 31st, because we have a deal ... that is oven ready," Johnson said during a live television debate with his rival to be prime minister, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Corbyn, who is proposing a second referendum on Brexit, said he would honour whatever the result of that vote was.
