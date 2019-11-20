BJP deserter Phoolchand Mandal gets ticket from JMM

Days after sitting BJP MLA Phoolchand Mandal joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), he got the party ticket from Sindri assembly constituency. Mandals name figured in the JMMs latest list of six candidates announced on Wednesday for the Jharkhand assembly elections.

JMM has named 28 nominees, according to the list, a copy which has been released to the media. The BJP had dropped Mandal and named Indrajit Mahto as its candidate from Sindri.

Mandal joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on November 16 in the presence of its president Shibu Soren. The other five candidates finding place in the latest list are sitting MLA Jagarnath Mahato (Dumri), former minister Mathura Prasad Mahato (Tundi), Nizamuddin Ansari (Dhanwar), Sudibya Kumar Sonu (Giridih) and Ram Prakash Bhai Patel (Mandu).

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) announced a list of nine candidates on Tuesday, taking its total nominees to 60. The prominent candidate among the nine is party president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi, nominated from Dhanwar assembly constituency.

Marandi's party which was part of the opposition alliance in the recently held general election is fighting the ensuing state polls alone. The five-phase of polling is scheduled on November 30, December 7, 12, 16 and 20.

Counting will take place on December 23.PTI PVR SNS SNS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)