Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP govt over potholes in UP

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government over its claimed efforts to make the state's roads pothole-free, saying the saffron party's "corruption" is the biggest hurdle to this. "When we say there are potholes, the BJP government doesn't believe it. That's why the government should issue a helpline on which people can send photographs and inform about potholes. Will the government believe the people?," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The biggest 'gaddha' (pothole) is the BJP's corruption, without filling it all the efforts and preaching are useless," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. He also tagged a headline of a newspaper that said "Executive Engineers will be suspended if roads are not made pothole-free by November 30".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly set a deadline for authroties concerned to make the state's roads pothole-free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)