REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, with President Donald Trump expected to sign them into law, despite delicate trade talks with Beijing.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Fewer than 100 protesters remained holed up in a Hong Kong university on Thursday as riot police encircled the campus, with some activists desperately searching for ways to escape while others hid. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ 'Everyone was in the loop' about Ukraine pressure campaign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday that "everyone was in the loop" about a Trump administration effort to get Ukraine to carry out investigations that might ultimately benefit U.S. President Donald Trump, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-COOPER/

Ukraine officials knew about hold on aid earlier than reported WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. Department of Defense official testified on Wednesday that Ukrainian officials knew President Donald Trump's administration was withholding military assistance in July, undercutting a key Republican defense of the president's actions in the impeachment inquiry.

BUSINESS AUTOS-CORRUPTION-LABOR/

UAW president resigns after union accuses him of false accounting DETROIT/NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Auto Workers President Gary Jones resigned on Wednesday shortly after the union moved to remove him office amid a widening corruption probe from U.S. prosecutors, a union source told Reuters.

ALPHABET-GOOGLE-PRIVACY/ Google to let sites block personalized ads under California privacy law

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Websites and apps using Google's advertising tools will be able to block personalized ads to internet users in California and elsewhere as part of the Alphabet Inc unit's effort to help them comply with the state's new privacy law, it told clients this week. ENTERTAINMENT

APPLE-FILM/ Apple cancels premiere of film 'The Banker' after unspecified 'concerns'

Apple Inc has canceled the world premiere of movie "The Banker," one of its first original films, as it investigates unspecified concerns surrounding the period drama, the company said on Wednesday. SPORTS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP-SPAIN/ Spain, Australia cruise into Davis Cup last eight

MADRID (Reuters) - Hosts Spain and Australia made smooth progress to join Canada in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals but elsewhere in La Caja Magica on Wednesday it proved a more trying day for players, organisers and fans. BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA/

Ruiz defeat made me a smarter fighter, says Joshua Briton Anthony Joshua has said his first career defeat at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. was down to a lack of experience and he has become a "smarter" fighter ahead of December's rematch.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SUDAN-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) In Sudan's revolution birthplace a yearning for change

In the birthplace of Sudan's revolution, the railway workers' stronghold of Atbara, protesters who helped toppled Omar al-Bashir pile pressure on the new Prime Minister Hamdok. They can meet freely but want more --pay increases for thousands of workers and the sacking of the city's administration made up of the old regime. Whether Hamdok can meet expectations here will be a test for the country as the town has been since independence a hotbed for unrest and a barometer for Sudan's direction. 21 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/COURT-REFUGEES Lawsuit challenges Trump's order to require state and locality consent for refugees

I expect a lawsuit will be filed Tuesday that challenges Trump's executive order that requires states and localities to affirmatively consent to refugee resettlement. 21 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Venezuelan opposition students march to defense ministry to put pressure on Maduro

Venezuelan students hold a march to the defense ministry as part of a broad effort by opposition leader Juan Guaido to boost pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, who has hung on to power despite a brutal economic crisis and aggressive U.S. sanctions. 21 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-STRIKE/ (PIX) (TV) Colombian unions, students hold strike as government warns against violence

Colombian unions and students will mark a general strike with marches on Thursday in protest of what they say are plans to reduce wages for young people and eliminate the minimum wage and universal right to a pension. President Ivan Duque has repeatedly denied he will seek those changes and warned any violence by protesters will not be tolerated. 21 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRAZIL-INDIGENOUS/ (PIX) Brazilian tribe holds news conference to denounce illegal mining, hydro projects in Amazon

Leaders of the Mundurukú tribe criticize President Bolsonaro's government for planning to legalize mining on indigenous reservations and build new hydroelectric dams on the Tapajos river in the Amazon. 21 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE BOLIVIA-ELECTION/INDIGENOUS (PIX) (TV)

Bolivia's new conservative government faces indigenous backlash In the Bolivian city of El Alto on Sunday, perched on a barren steppe above the capital La Paz, hundreds of members of the Aymara indigenous group loyal to ousted president Evo Morales pledged to blockade the region's most important gas plant, even if it costs them their lives.

21 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/MESTER Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks in Cleveland, Ohio

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the "2019 Financial Stability Conference: Risks, Resilience, and Policy" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Office of Financial Research, in Cleveland, Ohio. 21 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks to Minnesota Chamber of Commerce

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks before the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce 2019 Annual Meeting: Evolving Minnesota's Economy for the Future, in Bloomington, Minn. 21 Nov 10:10 ET / 15:10 GMT

USA-TWITTER/SAUDI Former Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudis asks for release prior to trial

A former Twitter Inc employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia will ask a U.S. federal judge to release him pending trial, as prosecutors argue he is a flight risk. 21 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SPRINT-M&A/T-MOBILE Status hearing in states' lawsuit over planned Sprint, T-Mobile merger

A status hearing is scheduled in a lawsuit by more than a dozen states seeking to block the planned merger of Sprint and T-Mobile on the grounds that it is anti-competitive. Coverage on merit. 21 Nov 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/LAWSUITS (TV)

Hearing in lawsuits against Jeffrey Epstein's estate A case management conference is scheduled in several lawsuits brought by anonymous alleged victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein against his estate. The plaintiffs are among about a dozen women who have said they were sexually abused by Epstein, who hanged himself in jail in August while facing federal sex trafficking charges. Coverage on merit.

21 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HUAWEI TECH-USA/MAO Hearing in case against Chinese professor accused of Huawei-related fraud

A hearing is scheduled in the U.S. criminal case against Bo Mao, a Chinese professor accused of obtaining technology from a Silicon Valley startup to benefit China's Huawei. Before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn. Coverage on merit. 21 Nov 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

