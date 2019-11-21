BJP, Cong legislators create ruckus in House

Opposition BJP and Congress MLAs on Thursday created ruckus in the Odisha Assembly over issues like introduction of a new system for paddy procurement. The House witnessed multiple adjournments as all attempts of Speaker S N Patro to run the proceedings failed to yield any result.

However, it managed to pass the supplementary expenditure of demands for revenue and disaster management department amid the din. The ruckus was seen as soon as the house assembled for the Question Hour at 10.30 am.

Congress members rushed to well of the House and shouted slogans demanding withdrawal of the centralised token system in the paddy procurement process. The members led by Taraprasad Bahinipati and Santosh Singh Saluja also attempted to climb the Speaker's podium. Patro adjourned the house for an hour after Bahinipati took a pen stand and tried to break the speaker's mike with it.

BJP MLAs later joined the Congress members demanding withdrawal of the centralised token system and discussion over "atrocities" on women, particularly on the mysterious death of a woman panchayat official in Jajpur district. Several attempts of Patro to run the House failed and an all-party meeting convened to resolve the issue could not break the stalemate.

Finally, Patro adjourned the House till Friday after supplementary expenditure of the revenue and disaster management department was passed by voice vote when the opposition members were agitating in the well. Outside the House, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra criticised the state government for allegedly forcing the farmers to go for distress sale of paddy by creating problem in the paddy procurement process.

"How can the farmers in villages sell their paddy in the state-run market yard unless given token by the local authorities. They are facing problems in getting the token online," Mishra said. BJP member J N Mishra blamed it on Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister R P swain who has said the centralised token system will not be withdrawn.

"Please help farmers to help to sale their paddy and remove hurdles before it. There is no point in putting the farmers in difficulties which help the middlemen to exploit poor farmers," J N Mishra said. Government Chief Whip Pramilla Mallick said the government has been taking actions to solve the problems of farmers. She criticised the BJP members for not remaining present in the House when a discussion was held on the mysterious death of the woman panchayat official..

