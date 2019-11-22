Trump says he had lawyer Rudy Giuliani work on Ukraine because he is a "great crime fighter" -fox news
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he directed his private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to work on Ukraine because of his reputation as a "great crime fighter". Amid scrutiny of Giuliani's role in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, Trump spoke by phone to Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" program.
He said he wanted Giuliani involved to battle corruption in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
