International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Former Trump official Bolton says Twitter account 'liberated' from White House control

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 05:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 04:55 IST
UPDATE 2-Former Trump official Bolton says Twitter account 'liberated' from White House control
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that Twitter Inc had returned control of his personal account to him after it had been taken over by the White House. "We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor," Bolton told his more than 790,000 followers in his first tweets since resigning in September.

"In full disclosure, the @WhiteHouse never returned access to my Twitter account. Thank you to @twitter for standing by their community standards and rightfully returning control of my account," he wrote. Bolton did not explain how the White House had blocked his access to the account, but asked in the post if it had been done "out of fear of what I may say?"

A senior administration official told Reuters the White House did not block Bolton from the account "and wouldn't have the technical means to do so." Twitter declined to comment.

Like other White House officials, Bolton was required to relinquish control of his private Twitter account, including the password, to the White House when he became national security adviser in March 2018, said two people familiar with the matter. Both spoke on condition of anonymity. His return to the platform comes at a sensitive time for the administration. Bolton is among various U.S. officials described as being alarmed at Trump's controversial use of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy, which is under intense scrutiny in a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill recalled in her testimony at public impeachment hearings on Thursday that Bolton had called Giuliani "a hand grenade who's going to blow everybody up." One of the people familiar with the matter, who is close to Bolton, said that several days after Bolton resigned on Sept. 10, the White House was asked to return control of the account.

When no action was taken, according to this person, the request was elevated to John Eisenberg, the top National Security Council lawyer, who responded that the issue was being worked on. Eventually, with the White House continuing to take no action, Twitter was asked to recover control of the account for Bolton and it did so earlier this week, the person said.

The National Security Council did not immediately reply to a request for Eisenberg to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Army cadets told not to use TikTok in uniform

U.S. Army cadets were this week instructed not to use China-owned social media app TikTok while representing the military, an Army spokeswoman said on Friday, amid concerns over the apps handling of user data.The directive comes after Chuck...

UPDATE 3-Ex-Trump ally Bolton says Twitter account 'liberated' from White House control

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that Twitter Inc had returned control of his personal account to him after it had been taken over by the White House. We have now liberated the Twitter...

Government, Industry and Academic Partnership to Develop Sport in India

New Delhi22 November 2019&#160;Celebrating 25 years of engagement in IndiaAustraliasDeakin University hosted an event to highlight the importance of government, industry and academic partnerships to develop sport in India, held at the Austr...

World News Roundup: Bolivia's interim government charges Morales with sedition and terrorism; Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Security forces reopen Iraqs Umm Qasr port port sourcesIraqi security forces dispersed by force on Friday protesters who had been blocking the entrance to the countrys main Gulf Umm Qasr p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019