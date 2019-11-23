Ker NCP condemns Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP form

The Kerala unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a partner of the state's ruling LDF, on Saturday, condemned party leader Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra, saying he fell into the "trap" of the saffron party. Senior NCP leader and party MLA Mani C Kappen urged the central leadership to initiate steps to disqualify Ajit Pawar and his supporters on the basis of the anti-defection law.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked on Saturday. NCP All India General Secretary T P Peethambaran Master said the decision of Ajit Pawar, nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, to go with the BJP was his personal decision.

"We Kerala leaders and workers of NCP stand solidly behind Sharad Pawar-ji," Peethambaran Master told PTI. Maharashtra plunged into a political crisis when no party or alliance could form a government even 18 days after the declaration of the Assembly poll results, following which the President's rule was imposed in the state on November 12.

