International Development News
Development News Edition

Ajit Pawar purified with BJP's 'Ganga Jal' overnight: Mir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 15:22 IST
Ajit Pawar purified with BJP's 'Ganga Jal' overnight: Mir

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir on Saturday took a jibe at the BJP over the political developments in Maharashtra and said the BJP "purified" NCP's Ajit Pawar with its "Ganga jal" overnight after levelling serious corruption allegations against him. He also criticised the role of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said the country is facing "constitutional crisis" under the BJP which can go to any extent to form a government.

In a dramatic turn of events, the BJP formed the government with the support of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as Chief Minister and Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, respectively, Saturday morning. "The country is watching the developments in Maharashtra and perhaps this is the first of its kind drama which was enacted to grab power by the desperate BJP. The leader (Ajit Pawar) was accused of being most corrupt by the BJP till yesterday. The BJP had purified him by its 'Ganga Jal' during the night," Mir told reporters on the sidelines of a protest march here.

Mir led the march from the Shaheedi Chowk party headquarters to Deputy Commissioner's office in the city as part of nationwide protests by the Congress against alleged economic crisis, farmers' distress and growing unemployment in the country. The protestors submitted a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind to protest the "murder of democracy and desecration of the Constitution" under the BJP rule, while seeking restoration of the statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing displeasure over the Maharashtra developments, Mir said how many MLAs support Ajit Pawar is yet to be established but the role played by the governor is "unconstitutional". "On the one hand, the governor is seeking assurance from the major parties that they have numbers to form the government and on the other he is administering oath just after getting a fake piece of paper (form NCP leader claiming support of the MLAs)," he said.

Mir said the Congress, the Shiv Sena and the NCP took signatures of their respective legislators to stake claim to form the government on Saturday. "Ajit Pawar had not taken the signatures separately to be part of the BJP-led government. The governor did not ask him when he held a meeting with his party legislators and sought their support," he said.

"In other places, the governor is seeking parade of the MLAs instead of honouring their signatures and in Maharashtra, the oath was administered by entertaining the fake document," he added. Mir said the leaders of the three parties will sit and discuss the future course of action.

"The people of the country are watching the developments and what type of politics the desperate BJP is playing to form the government," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Rayudu alleges corruption in HCA; seeks Telangana Min's

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association HCA and sought the intervention of Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao in the issue. Hello sir KTRTRS, I request u to plz look int...

Ruyudu accuses HCA of corruption, asks minister to intervene

Batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association of indulging in rampant corruption and appealed to influential state minister K T Rama Rao to intervene. Taking to Twitter, the former Hyderabad captain accused sev...

Book on RAW's founding father to hit stands soon

A new book on the life and times of legendary spymaster RN Kao, founding father of Indias external intelligence agency Research Analysis Wing RAW, will hit the stands soon, announced publishing house Bloomsbury. The book, RN Kao Gentle Spy...

Six killed in accident in Pak

At least six people were killed when a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in a remote mountainous terrain in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, police said.The accident occurred due to bad condition of the road in Kohistan area...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019