Gehlot condemns political developments in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 23-11-2019 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 15:53 IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condemned political developments in Maharashtra and demanded resignation of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on "moral grounds", asserting that he acted in connivance with the BJP to make Devendra Fadnavis chief minister. “The details emerging from Maharashtra are shocking and show that the governor acted in connivance with the BJP and administered the oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis without verifying signatures of NCP MLAs,” Gehlot said.

“Governor must resign on moral grounds. He has no right to remain in office,” he said, while questioning the morality of revocation of president's rule in Maharashtra. Targeting the BJP, Gehlot said the party was setting wrong precedence and taking the democracy in a wrong direction.

“The BJP is setting wrong precedents in the country. The president's rule was revoked at 5.47 am. What was the need to do that at such odd hours? It should be made clear why this was done in such a hidden manner. The oath was also administered early in the morning whereas this could have done during the day," he said. “Looking at what has been done, the governor, who is the head of the state, should immediately resign on moral grounds. A governor is not supposed to act in such a manner which is a very wrong precedent in the country,” the chief minister said.

Gehlot said if the governor was convinced that there were sufficient MLAs for the government formation, the swearing-in ceremony could have been held during the day. He demanded from the Centre and BJP leadership to come clean on the issue.

He also said both chief minister and deputy chief minister were "guilt conscious" and raised doubt whether the government will be able to deliver good governance. Only people of Maharashtra will suffer, said Gehlot, adding, "People will teach a lesson to the BJP on appropriate time.”

“The democracy in the country is in danger and people should understand this,” he added. PTI SDA RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

