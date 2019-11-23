New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours:

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: BOM14 MH-LD ALL GOVT Maha shocker: Fadnavis back as Maha CM, Ajit Pawar new Dy CM Mumbai: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Maharashtra CM, propped by NCP's Ajit Pawar, who took oath as deputy chief minister, even as NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the decision to side with Fadnavis was his nephew's personal choice and not that of the party. BOM32 MH-PAWAR-LD AJIT Ajit's act is indiscipline; Sena-NCP-Cong will form govt: Sharad Pawar Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday described his nephew Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP an act of indiscipline, and said Ajit and other MLAs of the party who have switched sides would attract the provisions of the anti-defection law.

DEL29 BJP-MAHA We have electoral, moral mandate to form govt in Maharashtra: BJP New Delhi: The BJP asserted on Saturday that it had the "electoral and moral" mandate to form government in Maharashtra and brushed aside the criticism of its alliance with NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was accused by the saffron party in the past of corruption, saying the tie-up was guided by current circumstances. DEL21 CONG-MAHA-3RDLD GOVT Maha: Guv again proved to be Shah's 'hitman', says Cong New Delhi: Hitting out at Devendra Fadnavis being sworn-in as the Maharashtra chief minister, the Congress on Saturday alleged that the governor was once again proved to be BJP chief Amit Shah's "hitman", while asserting that the "illegitimate" government formation will self-destruct.

DEL33 MAHA-CONG-SURJEWALA BJP 'contract killer' of democracy: Congress New Delhi: Slamming the new government in Maharashtra as "illegitimate", the Congress on Saturday termed the swearing-in of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister a black chapter in India's democracy and alleged that the state governor did not make effort to verify his claims of having support of a majority of MLAs. DEL27 UP-2NDLD RAJNATH Prerogative of governor: Rajnath on Maha govt formation Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said it was the prerogative of the governor to invite a party to form a government.

DEL34 PM-LD GOVERNORS Listen to needs of people, work towards uplift of SCs, minorities: PM tells governors, lieutenant governors New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked governors and lieutenant governors to listen to the needs of the people and work towards uplift of the underprivileged sections of the society, including minorities. DEL30 PREZ-CONF-LD GOVERNORS Role of Governors, Lt Guvs imp when emphasis is on cooperative-competitive federalism: Prez New Delhi: The role of Governors and Lt Governors has become important when the country's emphasis is on cooperative and competitive federalism for progress of the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.

BOM33 MH-AJIT-PROFILE Ajit Pawar hitches horse to different wagon, raises eyebrows Mumbai: When Ajit Pawar decided to quit politics last month citing the Enforcement Directorate move against his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, some within his party said he may have been looking to get out of the veteran Maratha leader's shadow. BOM31 MH-FADNAVIS-PROFILE Fadnavis makes stunning comeback in Maharashtra Mumbai: There were not many people at Raj Bhavan Friday morning when he was sworn in as Maharashtra CM for the second time, but the fact that 49-year-old Devendra Fadnavis managed to occupy the hot seat for the second time against all odds says something about his tenacity.

DEL37 JK-SITUATION Police crack whip against those sticking threatening posters in Valley: IGP Srinagar: An unspecified number of persons with suspected terror links have been arrested in Kashmir for allegedly threatening local businessman by sticking posters and impeding the restoration of normalcy in the Valley, said police officials on Saturday. DEL25 DL-FEE HIKE-LD PROTEST 'Make education affordable to all': Hundreds protest in Delhi against fee hike New Delhi: Hundreds of people took to the streets in Delhi on Saturday in support of the students' protest against the hostel and mess fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

LEGAL LGD1 DL-COURT-RAHUL Delhi court dismisses complaint seeking FIR against Rahul New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a complaint seeking an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. BOM36 MH-COURT-RSS-RAHUL Maha court rejects Rahul's plea to dismiss defamation plaint Mumbai: A court here on Saturday rejected the applications of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury seeking dismissal of a defamation complaint filed by an RSS worker. AAR.

