International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong, JDS facing existential crisis, says Sadananda Gowda

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 18:36 IST
Cong, JDS facing existential crisis, says Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Saturday claimed that the Congress and JD(S) were facing an existential crisis and trying to come together against the BJP ahead of the December 5 bypolls in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters here, he said Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy were taking a final leap towards destroying their parties, the Congress and JD (S).

Expressing confidence about the BJP winning all the 15 assembly segments going to the bypolls, the former chief minister requested the election commission to declare K R Pete and Hoskote assembly constituencies as "sensitive." "The bypoll campaign is in full swing and political developments are taking a new turn. The parties that are in fear of existential crisis,leaving aside morality and ideology are trying to come together to save themselves, Gowda said. JD(S) Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda were until recently saying the BJP was better than Congress... and Congress Siddaramaiah too has said there was no chance of his party joining hands with the JD(S) again, but their conduct in the last two-three days is reflecting otherwise," he said.

Gowda was referring to the Congress and JD(S) leaders claims that the main objective of both the parties was to defeat disqualified legislators, whom BJP has fielded as its candidates in 13 of 15 assembly seats going to the bypolls. The former chief minister said "on one side Siddaramaiah and on the other Kumaraswamy, both of them were successfully taking a final leap towards destroying their own parties, I wish them success." He claimed that the JD(S) orgainstion has collapsed and was limited to one family, while in the Congress where everyone had to work collectively, Siddaramaiah was left on his own as several senior party leaders were upset with his style of functioning as congress legislature party leader.

Among the 15 segments going to bypolls, 12 were held by the Congress and 3 by the JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs. Gowda alleged that attempts were being made to create "confusion" in some places like K R Pete, Hoskote and also at constituencies in Belagavi.

"I appeal to the election commission-there are plans by opposition parties to create trouble during election process at several places and necessary action should be taken to hold it in a disciplined way. I urge them (EC) to declare K R Pete and Hoskote as sensitive assembly constituencies and make special arrangements there, he said.

To a question about BJP taking the JD(S) support in case the party falls short of numbers or will there be more opposition MLAs joining the party, Gowda said such a situation may not arise at all and expressed confidence that his party will gain majority on its own. "If someone comes to the party accepting its ideology and principles, we will accept, he maintained.

The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which will still have two vacant seats-- Maski and R R Nagar. Gowda pointed out that in Maharashtra, NCP legislators have come forward to join hands with the BJP for "good administration." "JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda and Siddaramaiah should at least wake up now as there is general liking towards the BJP across the country and people are favouring the partys government for good administration and welfare of the country," the union minister said.

If the BJP had contested on its own in the Maharashtra election, it could have gained two-third majority, but it went with Shiv Sena respecting the long association between the parties, he said. They (Sena) have dug their own grave... in 6 months to one year, Shiv Sena will be wiped out, Gowda added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Para-teachers' fast on 9th day, minister blames CPI(M) for

As the indefinite fast by para- teachers in West Bengal seeking a salary hike entered the ninth day on Saturday, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee put the onus of the impasse on the previous CPIM-led Left Front government for bringing th...

We have electoral, moral mandate to form govt in Maharashtra: BJP

The BJP on Saturday asserted that it had the electoral and moral mandate to form a government in Maharashtra and brushed aside the criticism of its alliance with NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was accused by the saffron party in the past of cor...

Rift within Pawar family helped BJP execute its Plan B

The BJP leadership seems to have cashed in on a simmering feud within NCP patriarch Sharad Pawars family by managing an overnight coup just as final contours of a coalition between the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena to form government in Mahar...

UPDATE 4-'Time to calm down': Hong Kong protests simmer ahead of local elections

An uneasy calm settled over Hong Kong on Saturday as the city prepared to go to the polls for local elections seen as a referendum on months of anti-government protests, after weeks of especially violent clashes between police and demonstra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019