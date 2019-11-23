Have no intentions to run for Delhi CM's post: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said he had no intentions to run for the post of Delhi's chief minister.

Replying to a question during a press conference here, he said, "The party (BJP) has a well-defined leadership in Delhi. There are people who have grown up in the city. I have no such intentions (to run for the CM's post)."

Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)