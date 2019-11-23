International Development News
Development News Edition

Governor was misled, Fadnavis must quit as CM: Ashok Chavan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 20:52 IST
Governor was misled, Fadnavis must quit as CM: Ashok Chavan

Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday alleged that as most of the NCP MLAs, who were said to be backing the BJP in Maharashtra, attended a meeting convened by the NCP later, it was clear that Devendra Fadnavis had "misled" the governor. Fadnavis should, therefore, quit as chief minister, Chavan said.

In a stunning sequence of events in the morning, Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister and Ajit Pawar, who broke away from the NCP, as his deputy by governor B K Koshyari. However, as the day progressed, many of the NCP MLAs who attended the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan gave statements that they continued to be with the NCP and affirmed faith in the leadership of party supremo Sharad Pawar.

"Forty-eight MLAs belonging to NCP, whose signatures were shown as support for the BJP, were present at the NCP meeting (later) in the evening," Chavan said. "Ajit Pawar misled Fadnavis and Fadnavis misled the governor," he alleged.

"When Fadnavis resigned earlier as chief minister (after the BJP said it was not in the position to form government), he had said his party would not poach MLAs. Now he must resign as they don't have the numbers," Chavan, a former CM, said. "Ajit Pawar should also quit, own up his mistake and return to the NCP," the Congress leader said.

The NCP has alleged that signatures of its MLAs were misused to show them as support for the BJP. Prithviraj Chavan, another senior Congress leader, said that Ajit Pawar's defiance of his party was the NCP's internal matter.

"The Congress' alliance is with the NCP and not the Congress," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Australian politician says media revelations of Chinese spying disturbing

A senior Australian politician on Saturday said he was disturbed by the reported efforts of China to infiltrate politics in Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan detailed by an asylum seeker who said he was a Chinese spy.Resource-rich Australias ...

Anti-govt protesters in Bolivia lift road blockades ahead of talks with interim president

Anti-government demonstrators in Bolivia lifted road blockades ahead of talks with interim President Jeanine Anez on Saturday aimed at ending weeks of unrest, as Congress prepared to pass a bill to pave the way for new elections.The develop...

Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi, two contractors arrested

A 35-year-old man died and three others lost consciousness after they entered a sewer to clean it in northwest Delhis Shakurpur on Saturday, police said, claiming that the work was being carried out by a PWD contractor. Meanwhile, a govern...

Fadnavis should resign as Maha CM, Pawar from Deputy CM's post: Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should resign. Speaking to ANI, Chavan said, now Fadnavis should resign from Chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019