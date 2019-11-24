Fadnavis govt should be asked to undergo immediate floor test in Maha: Cong
Congress leader Prithivraj Chavan on Sunday demanded that the Fadnavis government in Maharashtra be asked undergo immediate floor test.
Talking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, Chavan said that in the joint plea by the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena, they have sought Supreme Court's intervention to order immediate floor test.
