SC should go into all aspects or it'll become a practice: Anand Sharma on Maharashtra situation

After the Supreme Court asked for relevant documents related to BJP-lead government formation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday termed the "midnight coup" as unprecedented and said that the top court should go into all aspects otherwise it will become a practice for the government to do this.

Congress leader Anand Sharma speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After the Supreme Court asked for relevant documents related to BJP-lead government formation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday termed the "midnight coup" as unprecedented and said that the top court should go into all aspects otherwise it will become a practice for the government to do this. "We have taken note of whatever the honourable court has said. Supreme Court should go into all aspects otherwise it'll become a practice for a government to do this after the middle of the night. Invoking Rule 12...it is an insult to the constitution and a big blow for the Indian democracy," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader termed the "midnight coup" as unprecedented. "The midnight coup was unprecedented. There was no grave emergency between midnight and the day for the rule 12 to be invoked, cabinet to be bypassed and President be woken up in the night and this proclamation withdrawn of the President's rule," he said.

"It shows the intent. The manner in which the majority was sought to be fabricated...few MLAs were influenced to horse-trading but they don't have any majority. They don't have any moral right to continue," he added. The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am tomorrow.

The top court while hearing the NCP-Sena-Congress plea against BJP-lead government formation in the state said appropriate orders will be passed tomorrow. This comes a day after Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar was appointed his deputy in a surprise move.

The Bench consisting Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce relevant documents including Maharashtra Governor's letter inviting BJP to form the government and letter of support of MLAs by 10 am tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

