BJP has taken several steps for development of Jharkhand:

  • Chhatarpur
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 19:40 IST
  • Created: 24-11-2019 19:40 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said the BJP governments at the Centre and Jharkhand have taken steps to ensure development of the state by increasing the road network and improving access to healthcare facilities. When she had visited Jharkhand five years ago, she wondered how patients were carried in ambulances considering the poor condition of roads, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development said.

"But now, the Raghubar Das government has laid a network of roads even in villages and ensured health facilities to 2.25 lakh patients. "Earlier, family members used to carry patients on cots to take them to hospitals. Now ambulances are reaching the doorsteps of the sick," she said.

Irani was addressing an election meeting at Chhatarpur assembly constituency in Palamau district in support of BJP candidate Puspa Devi. The Modi government at the Centre and the BJP government in Jharkhand have also initiated measures to empower women, the Union minister said.

"Modi ji says that for the real progress of the nation, women should occupy important roles. Both the Central and the state governments are taking steps to empower women in every sphere," Irani said. She also hailed the BJP government at the Centre and in the state for constructing toilets, which has helped women from poor families.

The BJP government has helped the poor get foodgrains through its various welfare schemes, she said. Irani asked people to vote for the saffron party to enable the state continue with its development journey.

Chhatarpur is among the 13 of the 81 constituencies going for polls in the first phase on November 30. The five-phase polling will conclude on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23..

