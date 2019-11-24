International Development News
BJP seeking more time in Maharashtra to manipulate the process: Majeed Memon

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Majeed Memon on Sunday said that the BJP is seeking more time to conduct the floor test in Maharashtra as it wants to "manipulate" the process.

NCP MP Majeed Memon speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Majeed Memon on Sunday said that the BJP is seeking more time to conduct the floor test in Maharashtra as it wants to "manipulate" the process. "The BJP is seeking 5 days time for the floor test so that they can manipulate the process. The BJP leaders are wrong in saying that the court rejected the appeal. This is highly misleading," Memon told ANI here.

Further accusing the BJP he said, "Almost 10 days ago, Sharad Pawarji had said that the BJP will try to grab our MLAs. But this would not be so easy in Maharashtra, that is why they were sitting quietly. After the results came out on October 24 they tried their luck for 15 days." He also said that the Supreme Court had not provided any relief to the BJP.

"It is wrong to say that the Supreme Court has given them (BJP) any relief for 24 hours. The court is yet to take any decision. It felt that the copy of the Governor's order is not with them and therefore they have asked for it," Memon said. Memon further said that the majority lies with the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharastra by stating, "There is no issue here, we have the majority with 56 (Shiv Sena), Congress (44) and the NCP (54) MLAs. Apart from this, two Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs are also with us along with some three or four other leaders."

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister. Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

