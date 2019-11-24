Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Narendra Patil meets Ajit Pawar, says everybody wants stable govt

Shiv Sena leader Narendra Patil on Sunday met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and called their meeting 'customary". He asserted said that everybody wants a stable government in Maharashtra.

"Ajit Pawar has just cleared his stand... I and BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare met him as we had not met him since the elections were over... Whatever is the right decision will be taken by him... All I can say is that everyone wants a stable government so that issues of farmers and other issues are resolved," Patil told reporters here. "All reasonable steps should be taken in those regards... For today I can only say that it was a customary greeting meet," he said.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court, while hearing a joint plea by NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena, asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the Centre to produce relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday. In a surprise move on Saturday morning, Fadnavis and Ajit took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Soon after the swearing-in, Sharad Pawar said Ajit's decision to support the BJP was a "personal decision" and not supported by the NCP. Ajit was later sacked as the NCP's legislative party leader, stripping him of the power to issue a whip to party MLAs. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

